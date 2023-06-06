Beautiful Day

Perfect this morning with a clear sky and cooler conditions with widespread 50’s along with a few 40’s. A mostly sunny sky will be perfect to get out and enjoy as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 80’s.

Forecast Today

Mid-Week rainmaker

Showers and storms will spread into the region Wednesday afternoon as another cold front moves through during the afternoon. This system will deliver milder conditions for the rest of the week.

Next System

Refreshing Change

Temperatures will be very mild with mid 70’s during the afternoon Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, overnight lows will dip into the upper 40’s to near 50.

Refreshing Change

Weekend Outlook

The weekend is looking good with sunshine and seasonal temperatures near 80 Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Rain chances will be on the rise late in the weekend with scattered showers late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App