Beautiful Day
Perfect this morning with a clear sky and cooler conditions with widespread 50’s along with a few 40’s. A mostly sunny sky will be perfect to get out and enjoy as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 80’s.
Mid-Week rainmaker
Showers and storms will spread into the region Wednesday afternoon as another cold front moves through during the afternoon. This system will deliver milder conditions for the rest of the week.
Refreshing Change
Temperatures will be very mild with mid 70’s during the afternoon Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, overnight lows will dip into the upper 40’s to near 50.
Weekend Outlook
The weekend is looking good with sunshine and seasonal temperatures near 80 Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.
Rain chances will be on the rise late in the weekend with scattered showers late Sunday afternoon and evening.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App