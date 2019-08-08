Storm Team 11: Sunny and Seasonable Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Enjoying a sunny and seasonable afternoon with seasonable conditions through the day. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 70’s in the mountains to mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Changes Ahead

An upper-level disturbance moves in Friday, although latest models trending at a weaker system which means less of a chance for rain. Nonetheless, look for at least a slight chance for a few scattered showers and storms Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Other than a slight chance for rain Saturday, the weekend is looking hot and mostly dry with the heat building by Sunday. High temperatures will be approaching 90.

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf