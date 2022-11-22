Warming Up

Given the dry air in place, temperatures will continue to fluctuate significantly from morning to afternoon. Expect another quick warm-up this morning with mid-20s early, near 50 midday and mid to upper 50s this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast

Highs Today

Staying Mild

Weather conditions remain ideal for any travel plans for Thanksgiving. Conditions remain mostly sunny with milder low 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs Wednesday

Wet Thanksgiving Weekend

Rain should hold off until Friday with rain becoming widespread Friday morning. Additional rain is likely Saturday. Showers will linger Sunday morning, while conditions begin to dry out Sunday afternoon.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

7 Day Forecast

