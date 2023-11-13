Mild start to the week

Weather conditions will remain ideal with sunshine and a nice warm-up into the afternoon. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in the mountains to the mid-60s in the Tri-Cities.

Dry through mid-week

Drought conditions will persist through the week with dry weather conditions through mid-week. Temperatures will remain above average with low to mid-60s.

Wet Friday

Another cold front will provide some well-needed rain on Friday with widespread rain likely.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler conditions are coming this weekend with highs back in the 50’s and lows in the 20’s to low 30’s.

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the Storm Team 11 weather app

Storm Team 11 Weather App