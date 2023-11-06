Sunny and Mild

Enjoy a sunny and mild day ahead with temperatures in the 60s midday, low 70s early this afternoon.

Near Record Highs mid-week

A warm and dry weather pattern continues the next few days as high temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70’s Wednesday, nearing record highs for this time of year.

Next System

A cold front is expected to arrive Friday afternoon ushering in some well-needed rain for the region. Unfortunately, drought conditions are likely to persist for the next few weeks given the lack of any significant rain.

Cooler Change this Weekend

