Sunny and Mild

Sunshine continues today with temperatures in the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

High Temperatures

Warming Up

Temperatures will continue to moderate gradually with mid 70’s Wednesday, nearing 80 Thursday with continued sunny conditions.

High Temperatures

Next chance for rain

Scattered showers will drift into our area Friday, thanks to a low-pressure system that is likely to develop along the gulf coast. Most of the moisture is expected to stay in the Carolinas, while some showers will impact our region.

Next Rain maker

Weekend Outlook

Saturday: A nice mid-April day with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Sunday: Developing showers and storms are expected during the day with low to mid 70’s.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App