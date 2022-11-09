Sunny and Mild

Our perfectly sunny and mild weather continues today with sunshine throughout the day along with mild low to mid-70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Highs Today

Wet Friday

Tropical storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall in South Florida tonight as a category 1 hurricane. Nicole will cross Florida and then make a turn northward into Georgia and South Carolina Friday. Rain will spread northward into our region Thursday night, with rain likely in our region Friday.

Nicole

The heaviest rain will fall in the Blue Ridge Mountains with as much as 3 to 5 inches from Asheville to Boone. Tri-Cities can expect around 1 to 2 inches through Friday. Flooding is not a concern in the Tri-Cities, although mountains could see some flooding from the heavy rain, although current drought conditions will lessen the overall flood risk.

Nicole Forecast

Winter-like chill this weekend

Get ready for the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will cool Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Conditions will get even colder on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid-40s along with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday’s Highs

Sunday’s Highs

7 Day Highs

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP