Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild today, changes tomorrow

Good morning,





Today

Expect plenty of sunshine and a mild afternoon today. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.



Tonight

Temperatures cool into the mid 40s. Clouds and winds will begin to increase out ahead of our next system.



Tomorrow

This system will kick off showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon for Sunday. There is a 40% chance of rain. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the east TN mountains and nearby foothills from midnight to 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds will be sustained from 15-30mph and gusting up to 50mph. Elsewhere, it will be breezy with winds around 10-15 mph. There is another Wind Advisory for Kentucky until 7 p.m. Sunday.



Overnight Sunday, temperatures drop into the low 30s. Winds will begin to calm and clouds will clear.



Long-term

The next work week will be dry and much cooler. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the low 50s after waking up to temperatures in the low 30s. Sunshine will be in full force. Another cold front passes midweek, but does not bring any rain with it. It will bring another dose of cooler air. Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon only reach the 40s. We gradually warm back into the 60s by Friday.



Have a great weekend!