Breezy & Mild

After a cool morning, enjoy a milder day with temperatures in the low 70’s late this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the higher elevations.

Forecast Tuesday

Mid-Week Warm-up

Temperatures will continue to rise with warm low 80’s Wednesday, low to mid 80’s Thursday with plenty of sunshine.

High Temperatures

Wet and Cool Weekend

Rain and storms are likely on Saturday with chilly air settling in on Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the low 70’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Temperatures continue to trend well below average through the end of April.

Temperature Outlook

7 Day Forecast

Storm Team 11 Weather App