Breezy & Mild
After a cool morning, enjoy a milder day with temperatures in the low 70’s late this afternoon in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the higher elevations.
Mid-Week Warm-up
Temperatures will continue to rise with warm low 80’s Wednesday, low to mid 80’s Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
Wet and Cool Weekend
Rain and storms are likely on Saturday with chilly air settling in on Sunday. Highs are expected to be in the low 70’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.
Temperatures continue to trend well below average through the end of April.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
