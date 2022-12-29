Mild Thursday

The warm-up continues with upper 50’s to near 60 this afternoon.

Thursday Forecast

New Year’s Weekend

New Year’s Eve looks wet with rain likely Saturday. The best timing favors the morning hours into early afternoon. If timing works out, New Year’s Eve night looks dry with temperatures in the 40’s.

Wet New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Day remains seasonably mild with highs near 60.

Weekend Outlook

Warm First Week of 2023

The first full week of 2023 looks warm with mid 60’s Monday, near 70 Tuesday.

The added warmth will add some storm chances Wednesday as a cold front moves through mid-week.

7 Day Forecast

