Forecast
Mild mid-week
Temperatures are pleasantly cool this morning with widespread 50s. After some areas of fog, get ready for another sunny and mild afternoon with the upper 70s in the Tri-Cities and upper 60s in the mountains.
Sunny and warm weather
Weather conditions remain perfect for mid-September with more sunshine Thursday and Friday along with a gradual warming trend into the low to mid-80s.
Perfect weekend
Looking forward to a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures getting warmer into the mid-80s, while overnight lows look to drop into the mid-50s.
Summer heat for the start of the fall season
Although the official start of fall is coming next week, it looks like summer heat will be making a comeback. It is possible to see some 90s mid to late next week during the official start of fall.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP