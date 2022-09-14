Forecast

Mild mid-week

Temperatures are pleasantly cool this morning with widespread 50s. After some areas of fog, get ready for another sunny and mild afternoon with the upper 70s in the Tri-Cities and upper 60s in the mountains.

Wednesday Forecast

Sunny and warm weather

Weather conditions remain perfect for mid-September with more sunshine Thursday and Friday along with a gradual warming trend into the low to mid-80s.

Perfect weekend

Looking forward to a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures getting warmer into the mid-80s, while overnight lows look to drop into the mid-50s.

Weekend Outlook

Summer heat for the start of the fall season

Although the official start of fall is coming next week, it looks like summer heat will be making a comeback. It is possible to see some 90s mid to late next week during the official start of fall.

7 Day Forecast

