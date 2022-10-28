Forecast

Sunny and Mild

Weather conditions will remain mild today with sunshine and near 70 in the Tri-Cities, low 60’s in the mountains.

Friday Forecast

Weekend Outlook

Our weather pattern will continue to promote sunny and mild conditions on Saturday with low 70’s.

Weekend Weather

A rainmaker approaches the region on Sunday with some scattered showers late in the day. A downslope wind will limit the rain chances in the immediate Tri-Cities, while the mountains can expect the see a better chance for showers Sunday night.

Rain Chances

Halloween

A few lingering showers are possible during the day Monday. It looks like Mother Nature will be treating us and not tricking us on Monday evening with mild low 60’s and generally a mostly cloudy sky.

Trick or Treat Monday

Early November Outlook

Given the weather pattern for early November, our weather conditions are looking drier than average for the first week of November.

Conditions are also looking warmer than average with temperatures trending in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. This warm and dry weather pattern is likely to enhance the drought conditions for our region.

