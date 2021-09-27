Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild on Monday

Last Week of September 

Weather conditions could not be more perfect for this time of year as we continue to enjoy a slow moderation in temperatures.  From the cool 40s this morning to the warmer 70s to near 80, our Monday is looking really good. 

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature all week long with more sunny and warm afternoons followed by clear and cool nights. 

Long-term Outlook 

No significant change is expected through the end of the week with more sunshine and warm afternoons as highs reach the low 80s mid to late this week. 

Fall Color Change 

As we anticipate fall color the next few weeks, Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the third week of October, mountains and higher elevations will likely see peak color much sooner.  Read more about fall foliage here 

