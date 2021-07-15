Storm Team 11: Sunny and hot with a small chance for rain

Plenty of Summer Sunshine

Beautiful day ahead with a plenty of sunshine throughout along with hot and humid conditions with highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. A few stray showers or storms will be possible late afternoon into early this evening.

Hot End to the Week

Conditions stay hot and humid on Friday with a slight chance for late day showers and storms.

Widespread Wet Weather for the Weekend

An unsettled weather pattern looks more likely for the weekend as a cold front approaches the region late Saturday. Timing for rain and storms will favor late afternoon on Saturday with widespread storms expected. Sunday, widespread rain and storms will be around anytime during the day.

We hold on to this unsettled pattern through Monday, then comes drier changes Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

