Storm Team 11: Sunny and hot weather continues, while wet weather is coming back Thursday

Staying Hot Today

No big change today with more sunshine and hot temperatures with highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the higher elevations.

Heavy Rain Likely

A rainy weather pattern is taking shape with widespread rain and storms developing Thursday, becoming likely Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible with rain totals expected to be around 1 to 2 inches, up to 3 inches in a few spots.

Rain will continue to be widespread overnight Thursday into Friday morning, although the flood threat will diminish during the day Friday with mainly scattered showers.

Holiday Weekend Update

Given the earlier arrival of our weather system, the weekend change is certainly in our favor with conditions drying out for the weekend. Temperatures will be nice with highs near 80 Saturday, low 80’s Sunday.

