Sunny and Hot
Enjoy a mild morning with 50’s to low 60’s across our region. A sunny afternoon this time of year means a hot afternoon with upper 80’s to near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.
Hot week ahead
Temperatures will continue to trend above average with highs nearing 90 the next few days, with even some low 90’s later this week.
Mainly P.M. Storms
The heating of the day will generate a few showers and storms each afternoon but with little organization. Rain chances are expected to be slightly higher towards the end of the week and into the weekend.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App