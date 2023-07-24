Sunny and Hot

Enjoy a mild morning with 50’s to low 60’s across our region. A sunny afternoon this time of year means a hot afternoon with upper 80’s to near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Hot week ahead

Temperatures will continue to trend above average with highs nearing 90 the next few days, with even some low 90’s later this week.

Forecast Highs

Mainly P.M. Storms

The heating of the day will generate a few showers and storms each afternoon but with little organization. Rain chances are expected to be slightly higher towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

Rain Chances

7 Day

