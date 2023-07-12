Hot Afternoon

After another pleasant morning, get ready for a hot afternoon with highs nearing 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Wet Weather Pattern

Rain chances return starting Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing mainly during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will continue to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

Rain Chances return Thursday

Weekend Outlook

Typical summer weather is expected this weekend with scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is trending with a higher chance for widespread showers and storms sometime late in the day. Sunday will see more of scattered showers and storms mainly late in the day.

7 Day Forecast

