Sunny and hot summer day

Enjoy another beautiful summer day with some patchy fog this morning followed by a sunny and seasonably hot day. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.

Friday Forecast

Weekend Outlook

A slight increase in afternoon storm chances is expected Saturday with spotty storms mainly in the higher elevations.

Sunday we can expect a better chance for some afternoon and evening storms with the best location remaining in the higher elevations.

Higher rain chances next week

A better chance for scattered storms returns to our region Monday. A chance for scattered storms continues Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Seven-day Forecast

