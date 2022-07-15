Sunny and hot summer day
Enjoy another beautiful summer day with some patchy fog this morning followed by a sunny and seasonably hot day. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities.
Weekend Outlook
A slight increase in afternoon storm chances is expected Saturday with spotty storms mainly in the higher elevations.
Sunday we can expect a better chance for some afternoon and evening storms with the best location remaining in the higher elevations.
Higher rain chances next week
A better chance for scattered storms returns to our region Monday. A chance for scattered storms continues Tuesday. Temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
