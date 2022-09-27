Forecast

Cooler Tuesday

Conditions are cooler this morning with upper 30’s to low 40’s. Sunshine will be out all day long with upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday High Temperatures

Dry workweek

Sunny and dry conditions continue through mid to late this week with highs remaining below average in the 60’s.

Forecast Highs

Wet Weekend

Remnants of Hurricane Ian will move into our region this weekend giving us a very soggy weekend. Although the high wind risk is low, the heavy rain risk is certainly apparent with tropical downpours associated with tropical rain bands expected to rotate in and through the region. Heavy rain will be possible Saturday, looking even more likely Sunday.

Rain totals will range from 1 to 2 inches in the Tri-Cities, with 2 to 4 inches possible in the mountains.

