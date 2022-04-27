Sunny Spring Day
After some morning frost, a sunny sky will help warm conditions quickly through the morning. A cool northwest breeze will be a limiting factor on how warm we get with highs staying below average in the mid-60s for Tri-Cities, and mid-50s in the mountains.
Showers Back Friday
Another weathermaker will begin to spread moisture back into our region late Friday with some scattered showers late Friday afternoon into Friday evening.
Scattered T-Showers this weekend
Showers are expected on Saturday, mainly during the morning. Milder conditions are expected Saturday afternoon with low 70s.
Sunday will start off dry, but developing showers and storms are anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours as another cold front passes through the region.
DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP