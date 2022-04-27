Sunny Spring Day

After some morning frost, a sunny sky will help warm conditions quickly through the morning. A cool northwest breeze will be a limiting factor on how warm we get with highs staying below average in the mid-60s for Tri-Cities, and mid-50s in the mountains.

Frost Advisory

Wednesday forecast

Showers Back Friday

Another weathermaker will begin to spread moisture back into our region late Friday with some scattered showers late Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Rain chances

Scattered T-Showers this weekend

Showers are expected on Saturday, mainly during the morning. Milder conditions are expected Saturday afternoon with low 70s.

Weekend forecast

Sunday will start off dry, but developing showers and storms are anticipated during the afternoon and evening hours as another cold front passes through the region.

7day forecast

