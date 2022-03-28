Sunny Start

After a cold start, enjoy the sunshine with temperatures below average in the low 50s in the Tri-Cities and 40s in the mountains.

Expect breezy conditions with wind gusts near 20 mph to 30 mph Monday afternoon

Warming Up

A quick warm-up returns mid-week with a warm Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain Thursday

A cold front will increase our chance of rain along with a few storms. Rain looks likely Thursday morning. Given the timing of the cold front, our storm threat looks limited.

Nice Spring weekend ahead

Weather conditions will look and feel like early April with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 30s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP