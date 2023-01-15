Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your week ahead.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.

M.L.King Day: Increasing clouds with scattered showers late evening, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. The chance of rain is 40 percent.

Monday Night: Showers likely late. Low around 38. Calm wind. The chance of rain is 80 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly early morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 48. The chance of rain is 80 percent.

Thursday: Showers, mainly early. High near 64. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly early. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Have a great day!