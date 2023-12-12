Frosty Morning

Given the upper teens to low 20s, expect an extra frost start to the day. Sunshine will promote a seasonal warm-up with low 40s midday, upper 40s midafternoon.

Quiet and cold weekday

High pressure will keep our weather conditions pleasant for this time of year. High temperatures will be trending into the low 50s Thursday, while low temperatures will remain cold in the mid 20s.

Weekend Outlook

Our weekend starts off perfectly with sunshine along with warmer mid to upper 50s. Low pressure across the deep south looks to have more of an influence in our region by Sunday. Scattered showers will shift northward with the best time for rain Sunday afternoon and evening.

