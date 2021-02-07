Storm Team 11: Sunday morning update on heavy snow pushing through

Good morning,



Snow is coming down across the region this morning.



Many roads may have snow or ice on them this morning. Snowfall rates will be high at times. The snow will continue for the rest of the morning.



Snowfall accumulation forecasts have increased given the early time of rain switching to snow in the Tri-Cities and the high snowfall rates. At this rate, 2-5″ around the Tri-Cities is not out of the question. Higher elevations and places in southwest Virginia will likely see 3-8″.



This afternoon we clear up with a high near 40 degrees. It will be cold tonight with a low near 22 degrees. Tomorrow, sunshine is back with a high near 50 degrees.