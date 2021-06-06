Storm Team 11: Summertime pattern starts today

Rain threat increase today

There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for today. Some showers will be around in the morning and thunderstorms will develop with the heating of the day. More clouds will be around than sunshine with a high near 86F.

Summer-like pattern ahead

There will not be much of a chance to the forecast over the next week. Each and every day holds a chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds each day. High temperatures remain fairly consistent in the low to mid 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be consistent as well in the mid 60s.