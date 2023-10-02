Warm Day

Those cool mornings and sunny and warm days continue, with 50’s early this morning, low to mid 80’s this afternoon.

Warm Week Ahead

Weather conditions will remain consistently warm and dry for much of the week with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 50’s.

Weather Change

Our first real cold front of the season arrives Friday afternoon with a line of showers expected. Cooler air quickly settles in just in time for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s in the Tri-Cities, with 50’s in the mountains. Lows will dip into the 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Fall Color update

Given the cooler weather changes this weekend, I expect fall color to begin to show off with near peak color in the mountains the second week of October in the mountains.

