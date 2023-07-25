Staying Hot

Beautiful summer morning with mild 50’s in the mountains to low 60’s in the Tri-Cities. Today will be another hot one with highs nearing 90 in the Tri-Cities, near 80 in the mountains. A few pop-ups showers or storms are also possible this morning and this afternoon.

Hot week ahead

Temperatures will be on the rise as heat builds into the region in the next several days. Highs will approach the low to mid 90’s by the end of the week while rain chances are very limited each afternoon. Heat index values will likely be in the mid to upper 90’s Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Outlook

The heat wave will break somewhat as we head into the weekend thanks to scattered showers and storms developing Saturday afternoon and evening. Additional scattered showers and storms are possible again Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s.

