Storm Team 11: Summer makes a comeback with plenty of heat and humidity

Summer Warmth Returns

Amazingly mild this morning with areas of fog developing through sunrise. Visibility improves quickly with plenty of summer sunshine and warmer conditions. Highs will range from the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities to the low to mid 70’s in the mountains.

The Heat is on

A perfect weather pattern continues through the end of the week and into the weekend with mild mornings followed by sunny and hot afternoons. Highs will approach 90 Thursday into Friday, with even some low 90’s possible over the weekend. Overall rain threat will be minimal, with a few mountain storms Friday and Saturday, and only a spotty storm threat in the Tri-Cities Sunday.

Dog Days of Summer

Hot and humid days will likely continue through next week with only a few days of scattered showers and storms. Enjoy the late July summer heat.

