Storm Team 11: Summer-like weekend, changes move in next week



Good afternoon!

This weekend will be a nice and warm one. High temperatures today will near 84 degrees. A mixture of sunshine and clouds is in store. There is a 30% chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up.



Tonight skies will be mostly clear with a low near 58 degrees.



We will be a bit warmer on Sunday with a high near 86 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies with a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.



Overall, most of us will not see the rain this weekend, but Monday brings much greater rain chances.

There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday as a cold front moves through.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.



Temperatures will be cooling down for the next work week into the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances will continue as well as this system stalls out near us. We look to finally dry out by Friday with highs warming back into the upper 70s.



Have a great weekend!