Summer Warmth

After a mostly cloudy morning, clouds thin out, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Record Heat

Given a mild start to Wednesday, record highs will be within reach Wednesday afternoon as highs approach the mid-80’s.

Wednesday High Temperatures

Chance for Storms

The risk of storm increases late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The greatest risk for severe storms will remain west of our region during the day Wednesday, while our area has a marginal risk for strong to severe storms Thursday morning.

Storm Risk Thursday

Rain is likely during the day Thursday with temperatures in the low 70’s.

Cooler Easter Weekend

Showers are becoming more likely on Friday during the day. Lingering showers are possible on Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.

Easter Weekend

Easter Sunday is looking drier with season mid to upper 60’s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App