Near Record Highs

Enjoy the summer heat as temperatures rise into the mid 80’s late this afternoon, getting close to the current record of 85. Highs are expected to be in the mid 70’s in the mountains.

Forecast Today

Wet and Cooler Weekend

A storm system moves into our area early Saturday morning bringing widespread to the region early in the day. Lingering showers may last into the afternoon, but the best time for rain is expected to be in the morning.

Weekend Change

Temperatures are trending cooler Saturday with upper 50’s to low 60’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

Cool Next Week

Temperatures will remain below average next week, with even a possible frost Monday morning as lows dip into the mid 30’s. Don’t expect much warmth next week with an overall cool and wet weather pattern.

7 Day Forecast

Temperature Outlook

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App