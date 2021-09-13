Storm Team 11: Summer heat returns today

Summer Heat is Back

Watch out for areas of thick fog through sunrise limiting visibility through mid-morning. The rest of the day will be sunny and hot with highs approaching the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities and upper 70s in the mountains.

Conditions remain hot and humid Tuesday with upper 80s to near 90.

Rain Chances Returns

An approaching cool front will likely stall out over the Ohio Valley mid-week, but with moisture increasing, we can expect some scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon, with additional scattered showers and storms nearby Thursday.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered showers and storms will remain late in the week and into the weekend as some tropical moisture will move into the Appalachian region. Essentially, this means scattered showers and storms will remain each afternoon through this coming weekend.

