Storm Team 11: Summer Heat Returns Today and This Weekend

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

We continue to gradually transition away from the fall-like conditions to a more seasonable day with warmer mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities and 70’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

The last weekend of July will be seasonably warm along with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s in the lower elevations, while higher elevations can expect low to mid 70’s.

Next Week

A wet weather pattern is expected to return next week, with more widespread rain and storms starting Tuesday. Conditions will not be a washout, but expect scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

