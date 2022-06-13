Scattered showers, evening storm risk

It’s a mild Monday with warmer conditions this morning. A few scattered showers or storms are possible later this morning into midday. A risk of stronger storms is possible later this evening. There is some uncertainty on the exact location and timing of the storm threat. Track rain and storms with the interactive radar

Monday Forecast

Excessive Heat

Record heat is looking more likely Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures soar into the mid-90s, while heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees.

Heat Index Values

Weekday Storm Risk

Afternoon and evening storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Given the extreme heat, any storms that do develop could be strong to severe, generally an isolated severe storm risk.

Rain Chances

Cooler Weekend

A cold front arrives Friday which will deliver some well needed relief just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are both looking very nice with seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s along with cooler lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP