Scattered showers, evening storm risk
It’s a mild Monday with warmer conditions this morning. A few scattered showers or storms are possible later this morning into midday. A risk of stronger storms is possible later this evening. There is some uncertainty on the exact location and timing of the storm threat. Track rain and storms with the interactive radar
Excessive Heat
Record heat is looking more likely Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures soar into the mid-90s, while heat index values will range from 100 to 105 degrees.
Weekday Storm Risk
Afternoon and evening storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening. Given the extreme heat, any storms that do develop could be strong to severe, generally an isolated severe storm risk.
Cooler Weekend
A cold front arrives Friday which will deliver some well needed relief just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are both looking very nice with seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s along with cooler lows in the 50s.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP