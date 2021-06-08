Storm Team 11: Summer heat continues with scattered afternoon showers & storms

Scattered P.M. Storms

Our summer weather pattern continues today with hot and humid conditions leading to the development of scattered showers and storms. Initiation may start to occur over the mountains followed by storms developing in and around the Tri-Cities later in the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible with localized flooding.

Summer Weather Continues

A daily dose of scattered storms will continue each and every afternoon along with summer heat and humidity. High temperatures will approach the mid to upper 80s in the Tri-Cities, mid-70s in the mountains.

Wet End to the Work Week

With a frontal boundary drifting into the region Friday, a more organized widespread rain threat is expected, with rain and storms becoming likely.

Scattered storms continue into the weekend on Saturday, while high pressure will limit the storm coverage Sunday.

