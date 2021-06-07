Storm Team 11: Summer heat continues with scattered afternoon, evening showers & storms

Scattered Showers and Storms

With plenty of moisture around, the summer feeling continues today with warm and humid conditions along with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon, although a few morning showers will be possible. The best time for rain will be mid to late this afternoon into early this evening where scattered heavy downpours become more likely. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s in the mountains to the mid-80s in the Tri-Cities.

Summer-Like Week Ahead

Summer heat and humidity will continue to support afternoon and evening scattered storms each and every day, although a subtle decline in rain chances is expected mid-week on Wednesday.

Soggy End of the Week

An extra wet weather pattern looks to take shape by the end of the week with rain and storms becoming more likely Friday into Saturday. Drier air begins to lessen our rain chance by Sunday.

