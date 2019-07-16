Storm Team 11: Summer Heat Continues Today, Watching Potential for Heavy Rain Wednesday

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Summer heat remains in full force today with highs near 90, but heat index values will be approaching the mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities. Only a few spotty showers and storms will be around during those late afternoon and evening hours.

Weekday Outlook

Rain and storms become widespread Wednesday afternoon and evening with heavy downpours. By the end of the week, summer heat returns with high temperatures approaching the low 90’s, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s in the lower elevations.

Potential Flood Threat

Remnant tropical moisture will be drifting through the area tomorrow with scattered heavy downpours. With so much moisture content, heavy rain will be the main impact which could lead to some flooding especially in low-lying areas. Overall, the flood risk is low for widespread flooding.

