Spotty Showers
Temperatures will be on the rise today with mid 70’s midday, low to mid 80’s this afternoon. As moisture increases, a few spotty showers are possible later today.
Scattered afternoon storms
With moisture moving into the region, chances for rain and storms will be on the rise Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday and into the weekend.
Mother’s Day Weekend
Saturday
It will be warm and humid with developing showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.
Sunday
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered storms developing during the afternoon with low to mid 80’s.
