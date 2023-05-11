Spotty Showers

Temperatures will be on the rise today with mid 70’s midday, low to mid 80’s this afternoon. As moisture increases, a few spotty showers are possible later today.

Forecast Today

Scattered afternoon storms

With moisture moving into the region, chances for rain and storms will be on the rise Friday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday and into the weekend.

Rain Chances

Mother’s Day Weekend

Saturday

It will be warm and humid with developing showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the mid 70’s in the mountains to the low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekend Outlook

Sunday

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered storms developing during the afternoon with low to mid 80’s.

Mother’s Day

7 Day Forecast

