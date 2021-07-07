Storm Team 11: Summer heat & humidity continues with a few scattered showers, storms

Scattered Rain Threat is Back

Enjoying another beautiful summer morning with mild temperatures in the 60s. Heat and humidity will continue today as high temperatures approach 90. With an increase in moisture, expect a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

Widespread Rain and Storms

Remnants of Elsa will be drifting through the region Thursday with the center moving through the Carolinas. Main impacts stay east of our area, but we can expect some tropical downpours in and around the Tri-Cities, especially in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Daily Dose of Scattered Storms

A seasonable summer set-up is expected Friday and into the weekend with a daily chance for mainly scattered afternoon an evening showers and storms. Temperatures will also be seasonable with mid-80s for high temperatures, and lows in the mid-60s.

