Storm Team 11: Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today

Scattered Strong/Severe Thunderstorms Today

Storms will begin to move in as early as later this morning. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The main threats will be the possibility of hail and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is a Flash Flood Watch for portions of east Tennesse. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Some sunshine may be around this afternoon, but the chance of a thunderstorm will continue for the rest of today. Expect a high near 69 degrees.



Line of Strong/Severe Thunderstorms Tomorrow Morning

As a cold front moves through tomorrow morning, a strong line of storms will move through. The main severe threats with this line will be the potential of strong damaging winds and flash flooding. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. The timing window looks to be 5am-10am for this line to completely pass through the Tri-Cities area. We will clear out tomorrow afternoon with a high near 70 degrees. It will be windy with winds around 10-20 mph from the northwest.

Cooler Next Week

We will be cooler to start of the next work week with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday with sunshine. Our next system brings rain chances mid-week before another shot of cooler air moves in for the end of the work week.