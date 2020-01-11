Storm Team 11: Strong to severe storm potential this evening

Storm Team 11

Saturday, January 11, 2020

We will most likely break our record high temperature today, it was previously 69 degrees set in 2018. The forecast high today is 75 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine along with windy conditions. A few isolated showers may pop up throughout the day, western North Carolina will begin to see showers forming earlier than the main line of storms.



A squall line, or an organized line of storms is set to move in late this afternoon into the evening hours. With this system, some strong to severe storms are possible. We are under a Marginal Risk, or a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

The main threat this system will bring to us here in the Tri-Cities area is strong, damaging winds.

Rainfall amounts are forecast to be around a quarter of an inch to half of an inch. Western North Carolina will see closer to 1 inch has rain will begin earlier due to up-sloping winds.

Winds will be a problem outside of thunderstorms as well. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the east Tennessee mountains and adjacent foothills. Here winds will be out of the south sustained around 25-45 mph and gusting up to 80 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for everyone else. Here winds will be sustained around 15-30 mph and gusting up 50 mph is possible throughout the day.

By midnight, the severe threat and rain will be clearing the area. Winds will calm throughout the night as temperatures fall near 49 degrees.



Sunday look for clearing skies and calmer winds. High temperatures will stay mild in the low 60s.



There is a slight chance of a passing shower Monday, otherwise cloudy with highs near 61 degrees. The next weather maker moves in on Tuesday. There is a 70% chance of rain with highs in the mid 60s.



Stay weather aware throughout the day and stay with Storm Team 11 both on-air and online. Download our WJHL Weather App and turn on notifications for weather alerts.



Have a great and safe weekend!