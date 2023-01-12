Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your week ahead.

An active next couple of days weather-wise is expected. Severe weather is possible through the afternoon hours Thursday, with wintry weather expected into our Friday.

Today: We will see a quiet start to the morning with mostly cloudy skies expected. Temperatures will remain on the mild side. Many places across the Tri-Cities will quickly warm into the low to mid-60s through the afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front. Rain chance 80%

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in around the 12-3 PM timeframe. The SPC has our entire region in a level 1 out of 5 for a few stronger storms. The main threats would be up to 60 mph winds and small hail. The tornado threat remains low but not zero.

Valid for 12 PM Thursday

Valid for 1 PM Thursday

Valid for 3 PM Thursday

Valid for 4 PM Thursday

Valid for 6 PM Thursday

Tonight: After the front passes, we will see the cold air rapidly spill in starting to transition the highest elevations across SW VA and East TN from rain to snow. Temperatures overnight will tumble into the mid-30s. Precipitation chance 60%.

Winter Weather Advisories for SE KY and SW VA go into effect at 12 AM Friday and will continue through 7 AM Saturday. Winter Storm Warnings for the East TN mountains will likewise go into effect at 12 AM Friday and continue through 7 AM Saturday.

Valid for 2 AM Friday

Valid for 4 AM Friday

Valid for 8 AM Friday

Valid for 6 PM Friday

Valid for 11 PM Friday

Valid for 6 AM Saturday

Northwest wind flow will keep the upslope snowfall going across the mountains through most of Friday into Friday night. The valleys of the Tri-Cities will see a dusting to no snowfall from this system. If we see any snow, it would likely be during the evening hours of our Friday into the very early morning hours of our Saturday. Temperatures Friday will stay in the upper 30s across the Tri-Cities. Precipitation chance 60%.

By Saturday afternoon the snow will have likely tapered off across the mountains as the system exits. Temperatures will be cold through the day reaching only the upper 30s in many spots. Snow chance 40%.

The weather will drastically quiet down as we head into the second half of our weekend.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 38. The chance of rain is 70%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 39.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60

Stay safe and weather-aware.