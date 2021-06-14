Storm Team 11: Stray storm tonight, cooler air on way

Minimal Rain Threat

A stray shower or storm is possible this evening and overnight. If a storm does develop, it can produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We cool near 61 degrees. Tomorrow a stray shower or storm may be possible as well, but mainly sunny skies are expected. We warm near 81 degrees.

Cooler and Drier

Temperatures tomorrow night cool into the mid 50s. On Wednesday afternoon, most of us will top out in the 70s. As you head out the door Thursday morning, temperatures will be near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities. We remain dry for the rest of the work week.

Rain Back for Weekend

Rain chances are back for the weekend and into early next week as potential tropical rain heads our way.