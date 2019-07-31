Storm Team 11: Storm Threat Returns This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

A seasonable summer weather pattern continues with warm and humid conditions this afternoon. The daytime heating becomes fuel for storms as they initially develop over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Cumberland Plateau early this afternoon. A scattered storm threat shifts into the Tri-Cities late this afternoon, lasting through this evening. Be storm aware with heavy downpours and lightning.

Weekend Outlook

A seasonable summer weather pattern continues this weekend with warm and humid conditions along with a few scattered storms around during the afternoon and evening hours. The most favored location for storms will be the higher terrain, although Tri-Cities also has a chance for a seeing a few storms.

