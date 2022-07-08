Storm Risk Tonight

Friday starts out with cloudy and muggy conditions with some patchy fog. Conditions clear out later this morning with a hot and humid afternoon with highs near 90. Storm activity looks to stay mainly north of the Tri-Cities, while storms will build towards our region later this evening.

Forecast

Storm risk increases tonight with widespread storms expected overnight into Saturday morning. Additional storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storm Risk Tonight

Stormy Saturday

Widespread storms are expected in the morning and afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Risks for severe storms continues.

Cooler, less humid Sunday

Expect some pleasant changes with lower humidity and lower rain chances with just some lingering showers. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low to mid-80s.

Weekend Outlook

Seven-day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP