Storm Risk Returns

Enjoy another beautiful summer morning with mild temperatures and a clear sky. Temperatures will be heating up with highs near 90 degrees.

Tuesday Forecast

Storms will be developing late this afternoon for areas north of the Tri-Cities, while we expect storms will develop and move in and around the Tri-Cities later this evening. There is a risk for some strong to severe storms with damaging winds as the main impact.

Evening Storm Risk

Scattered Storms Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms will linger Wednesday as a cool front stalls around the region.

Wednesday Weather

End of Week

The weather is looking very seasonal with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s. Given the proximity of a stalled-out front, isolated storms will be possible mainly in the mountains Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Weekend Outlook

A few storms will be developing Saturday afternoon and evening. A better chance of scattered storms is expected Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

