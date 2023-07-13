Storm Risk Returns

A shift in the weather pattern means a chance for scattered showers and storms returning to the region. A few storm complexes could evolve late this afternoon and evening and will have to watch the progression into this evening and overnight.

Rain and storms are expected to become more widespread in the coming days. Despite the higher chance of rain in the coming days, it will not rain everywhere all day, so although storms are more likely in the coming days, there will be plenty of dry time.

Weekend Outlook

Widespread rain and storms are expected on Saturday with mid 80’s. Much less rain is expected Sunday with upper 80’s.

