Storm Risk Continues

A weakening cluster of storms continues to fall apart just west of the Tri-Cities early this morning. Our risk for storms will come this afternoon and continue through this evening. Expect additional storm clusters to develop and move through the region anytime this afternoon and evening with the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain.

Thursday Forecast

Unsettled weather into the weekend

Another round of storms is expected Friday with the risk for damaging winds and heavy rain.

Rain Chances

Weather conditions remain unsettled Saturday with widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will be cooler with low to mid 80’s.

Lingering showers and storms are possible on Sunday with temperatures in the low 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP