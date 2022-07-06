Forecast

Severe Storm Risk

Look for areas of fog first this morning given the recent heavy rain and the cooler conditions early on. The heat and humidity are back today in the low 90’s. This added heat and humidity will once again fuel developing showers and storms that will be moving into the region this afternoon and evening.

The risk of strong to severe storms continues for our region this afternoon and evening with the potential for strong damaging winds and heavy rain.

Storm Risk Wednesday

Storm Risk Continues

A round of storms is expected sometime Thursday with strong to severe storms possible. Friday’s set-up is similar with a round of rain and storms expected late in the day with a risk of severe storms.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Weather conditions remain unsettled Saturday with widespread showers and storms. Temperatures will be cooler with low to mid 80’s.

Lingering showers and storms are possible on Sunday with temperatures in the low 80’s.

7 Day Forecast

