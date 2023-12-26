Staying wet today

Rain continues to develop this morning with scattered showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures are mild with low 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains.

Colder change later this week

Cooler air will start to build back into the region with high temperatures in the upper 50s Wednesday, upper 40s Thursday, upper 30s Friday.

Possible winter weather

Rain and snow showers are likely to develop Friday into Saturday with potential snow accumulation in the region. Snow totals are highly uncertain at this point, but mountains have the best chance of seeing some accumulation.

Colder start to the New Year

The end of 2023 will be colder with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Snow showers will be possible Saturday with just a few rain and snow showers Sunday.

